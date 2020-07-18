Jordan National Cybersecurity CTF 2020

Date and time: July 25, 2020, 9 am UTC

Event page here.

In cooperation with Trend Micro, as a strategic partner, CyberTalents is organizing Jordan National Cybersecurity CTF for the third time where participants can demonstrate their technical abilities. The winning team is eligible to compete in regional and international CTFs representing Jordan.

The CTF will be a Jeopardy Style CTF where every team will have a list of challenges in different categories like Reverse Engineering, Web Security, Digital Forensics, Network Security and others. For every challenge solved, the team will get a certain amount of points depending on the difficulty of the challenge. The team that will get the highest score at the end of the day will be the winning team.

Prerequisite Competition:

This competition requires participation in “Quals: Jordan Algeria Lebanon Morocco National CTF 2020” and winning a score of at least 100

Conditions

Anyone who passes the qualification stage individually can participate without any adherence to the age or the nationality or the major. The minimum number of team members is 2 and the maximum number is 4 with the below conditions:

At least 50% of the team should be undergraduates.

At least 50% of the team should be holding the Jordanian Nationality.

Rules:

Rules concerning the platform are included.

Sharing the flags between different teams is prohibited.

Brute Force attacks on the challenges submission portal or challenges links are not allowed.

Any attack against the site or the hosted servers will be observed and the player will be banned from participating in the CTF immediately.

Organizers have the permission to disqualify teams for any unethical behavior or any trials to interrupt the CTF.

Prizes

The first winning team will travel to Egypt (fully covered flights and accommodation) to represent Jordan at The Arab and Africa Cyber Security CTF 2020. The 2nd and 3rd teams can also participate to represent Jordan in The Arab and Africa Cyber Security CTF 2020 but flights and accommodation are not covered.

Contact: support@cybertalents.com