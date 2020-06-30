Date and time: Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 1 to 2 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Insights into work and travel in the Middle East will be shared at an upcoming event hosted by King’s College London.

The Institute of Middle Eastern Studies will welcome special guests for an online event that will focus on experiences of carrying out research and travel across the region.

The event, Journalism and Research in the Middle East: A Conversation with Daniel Gerlach and Inna Rudolf, is set to take place on 1 July, from 1 to 2 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1).

At the event, Daniel Gerlach, founder of Candid Foundation, and Inna Rudolf, Ph.D. candidate at King’s College and research fellow at ICSR, will share their experiences on working, traveling and undertaking research in the Middle East.

The pair will speak about how they first become interested in the region, what their most memorable moments were, when they started being comfortable in Arabic, what the common understandings or maybe misconceptions among their friends and families about their work were, what it takes to get published or read and what they would recommend for people pursuing careers in these fields.

The conversation will start with short inputs by Daniel and Inna and then move to a Q&A session with the participants. Inga Kristina Trauthig, who co-convenes the MENA Research Group at IMES, will chair the event.

Daniel is a German journalist, author and political analyst specialized in Middle Eastern affairs, particularly Syria and Iraq. In addition to his work as the Candid Foundation’s director-general, he is the editor-in-chief of Zenith magazine. Daniel is a frequent media contributor and has also written and directed numerous documentaries on the Middle East. His latest book, The Middle East is Not Yet Lost, was published in March 2019 by Edition Körber.

Inna Rudolf is a member of the MENA Research Group and research fellow at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalization, King’s College London. In 2019 she was a visiting researcher at the Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at the American University of Iraq. She previously served as a representative of the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt throughout the Middle East and North Africa. Her current research focuses on popular mobilization tactics, security sector reform and Islamist nonstate actors in Iraq.