Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
YEMEN
Yemenite Jews

Journey to Yemen

The Media Line Staff
06/27/2020

Date and time: Monday, June 29, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets here.

American Sephardi Federation and the Institute of Jewish Experience Travels in Jewish History … From Home presents Journey to Yemen, a journey in time and space powered by Diarna Geo-Museum Tours.

Join us as we visit Yemen and learn about its millennia-old Jewish community, visit major places of settlement and famous sites, and learn some unique aspects of this isolated yet well-connected community.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.