Date and time: Monday, June 29, 2020, 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets here.

American Sephardi Federation and the Institute of Jewish Experience Travels in Jewish History … From Home presents Journey to Yemen, a journey in time and space powered by Diarna Geo-Museum Tours.

Join us as we visit Yemen and learn about its millennia-old Jewish community, visit major places of settlement and famous sites, and learn some unique aspects of this isolated yet well-connected community.