Judaism, Citizenship & Democracy

The Media Line Staff
10/15/2020

Date and time: October 19, 2020, 7 pm to October 30, 2020, 6 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Our Hartman@Home fall 2020 programming will begin with a two-week symposium on Judaism, Citizenship & American Democracy from October 19 to 30 and will continue through the end of the calendar year with daily and weekly sessions on topics pertaining to Jewish peoplehood, ethics and identity.

Symposium on Judaism, Citizenship & Democracy that will bring calm and reason – along with passion and insight – to the key civic issues facing our Jewish communities today. Day and evening sessions include salons, panels, book talks, and deeper learning opportunities, plus Con/Text, a new daily bite-sized take on the role of a citizen in a democracy from diverse Hartman scholars. Symposium is free and open to all! Register to access full schedule.

By registering, you will gain access to the special two-week symposium and all public Hartman learning available this fall. When final session details are available you will receive an email with instructions on how to sign up for specific sessions.

