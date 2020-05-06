Justice Beyond Borders: Introduction to Transnational Litigation of GLAN

Date and time: Wednesday, May 19, 2020, 12:30 to 1:45 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Human rights abuses, and the pursuit of accountability and justice, grow ever more complex in the increasingly interconnected geopolitics and economies of the 21st century. These violations are transnational, multisectoral, and perpetrated by private corporations, individuals, and governments exploiting technology, economics, and failures in the rule of law. Inspired by dissatisfaction with the shortcomings of academia and practice, the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) was established to design innovative legal actions that respond transnationally to today’s human rights violations and systems of injustice. Through an international network of members drawn from investigative journalism, legal practice, universities and grassroots organizations, GLAN has attempted to mobilize critical and socio-legal lawyering as well as new technological developments into the pursuit of legal actions. The practical challenges of this cross border work will be explored through a selection of GLAN’s projects tackling climate change injustice; forced labor and supply chains and impunity for grave civilian harm in Yemen.

Dr Gearóid Ó Cuinn is director of the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) where he is responsible for the organization’s legal actions and strategic growth. He is a Visiting Fellow at the Transnational Law Institute at Kings College London, an adjunct lecturer at the Irish Centre for Human Rights and formerly lectured at Lancaster University Law School. His academic research focuses on public international law, human rights accountability and public health governance. He has worked directly with human rights groups in Palestine and Syria and provides legal support for numerous NGOs internationally. Gearóid was educated at the National University of Ireland, Galway (LLB), University of Nottingham (LLM) where he completed his doctorate with generous support from the Wellcome Trust.