‘Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied’

The Media Line Staff
08/04/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 5 to 6 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Six years after ISIS unleashed genocide in Iraq and Syria, survivors and the families of the victims are still waiting for justice being served. Some ISIS fighters have been prosecuted for their atrocities, in Iraq and other countries. While the number of prosecutions is very small, even these proceedings cannot be regarded as unproblematic. Some of the challenges can be summarized as the prosecutions being conducted predominantly for terror-related offenses only and often conducted without due process and in violation of the rule of law. Furthermore, victims and survivors are not involved in the process and so deprived of their day in court.

As the evidence of the ISIS atrocities is being collected, it is crucial to consider how ISIS fighters can be brought to account to ensure that victims and survivors will see justice being done.

Speakers include:

  • Lord Alton of Liverpool, UK House of Lords
  • Pieter Omtzigt, Dutch parliamentarian
  • Sareta Ashraph, barrister, Garden Court Chambers
  • Abid Shamdeen, executive director of Nadia’s Initiative
