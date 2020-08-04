‘Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied’

Date and time: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 5 to 6 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Six years after ISIS unleashed genocide in Iraq and Syria, survivors and the families of the victims are still waiting for justice being served. Some ISIS fighters have been prosecuted for their atrocities, in Iraq and other countries. While the number of prosecutions is very small, even these proceedings cannot be regarded as unproblematic. Some of the challenges can be summarized as the prosecutions being conducted predominantly for terror-related offenses only and often conducted without due process and in violation of the rule of law. Furthermore, victims and survivors are not involved in the process and so deprived of their day in court.

As the evidence of the ISIS atrocities is being collected, it is crucial to consider how ISIS fighters can be brought to account to ensure that victims and survivors will see justice being done.

Speakers include: