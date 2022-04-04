Kaley Halperin intimate in Jaffa
Starts on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 8:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
Tickets (51.50 shekels) here.
Location: Magical Jaffa living room, Jaffa Port, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Israel
American folk, Jewish prayer and world beat
