KAWAYAN
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 10:00 - 13:00 Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)
Location: Ha-Vradim St 19 19 Ha-Vradim Street Savyon, Center District
Anat Hefetz for “KAWAYAN”: a meeting and a special sale for the SMC members
An introductory meeting with fashion designer Anat Hefetz, a graduate of the Fashion Design Department, Shenkar, and her brand KAWAYAN, which reflects her artistic journey between cultures, which combines art, objects, and fashion.
Site: https://www.kawayancollection.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kawayan.collections/
*RSVP and a valid SMC membership are required to attend.
Please note that this is a non-transferable invitation.
Tel. 0526-773733
SFA@shenkar.ac.il
Instagram: shenkar_members_club