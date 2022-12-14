Donate
KAWAYAN
Mideast Streets
fashion
Israel

The Media Line Staff
12/14/2022

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 10:00 - 13:00 Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Location: Ha-Vradim St 19 19 Ha-Vradim Street Savyon, Center District

Anat Hefetz for “KAWAYAN”: a meeting and a special sale for the SMC members

An introductory meeting with fashion designer Anat Hefetz, a graduate of the Fashion Design Department, Shenkar, and her brand KAWAYAN, which reflects her artistic journey between cultures, which combines art, objects, and fashion.

Site: https://www.kawayancollection.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kawayan.collections/

*RSVP and a valid SMC membership are required to attend.

Please note that this is a non-transferable invitation.

___________________________________________

