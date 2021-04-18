Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
KAYAN Project – the Complete Session

The Media Line Staff
04/18/2021

Sun, Apr 18, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Release premiere of KAYAN Project’s complete Halls Of Bragi session + live chat with the band.

About this Event

Joining the live release premiere of the KAYAN Project’s complete session produced by Halls Of Bragi.

A great performance and beautiful production both visually and sonically capturing four of the band’s dearest songs in a live recorded session that also features Danielle Friedman guesting on the piano.

Take the opportunity to experience this full session and interact with members of the band as they will be joining in on the live chat for comments and answering questions during this premiere release.

“Out of Berlin’s bustling music scene comes the unique and authentic sound of KAYAN, a group dedicated to folk music from the Levant, combining jazz elements and singing in languages that rarely come together in a positive context: Arabic and Hebrew. Drawing from sources from all over the Middle East, the quartet around lead singer Eden Cami transcends borders and language barriers. Adding improvisation and own compositions, Kayan creates a fascinating and emotional vibe on stage, reuniting two sister languages and musical traditions of both Arab and Jewish roots.”

Vocals – Eden Cami

Double bass – Or Rozenfeld

Oud – Wassim Mukdad

Percussion – Borys Slowikowski

Pinao – Danielle Friedman

Find out more about the band at https://www.kayanproject.com/

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
