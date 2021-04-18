KAYAN Project – the Complete Session

Sun, Apr 18, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Release premiere of KAYAN Project’s complete Halls Of Bragi session + live chat with the band.

About this Event

Joining the live release premiere of the KAYAN Project’s complete session produced by Halls Of Bragi.

A great performance and beautiful production both visually and sonically capturing four of the band’s dearest songs in a live recorded session that also features Danielle Friedman guesting on the piano.

Take the opportunity to experience this full session and interact with members of the band as they will be joining in on the live chat for comments and answering questions during this premiere release.

“Out of Berlin’s bustling music scene comes the unique and authentic sound of KAYAN, a group dedicated to folk music from the Levant, combining jazz elements and singing in languages that rarely come together in a positive context: Arabic and Hebrew. Drawing from sources from all over the Middle East, the quartet around lead singer Eden Cami transcends borders and language barriers. Adding improvisation and own compositions, Kayan creates a fascinating and emotional vibe on stage, reuniting two sister languages and musical traditions of both Arab and Jewish roots.”

Vocals – Eden Cami

Double bass – Or Rozenfeld

Oud – Wassim Mukdad

Percussion – Borys Slowikowski

Pinao – Danielle Friedman

Find out more about the band at https://www.kayanproject.com/