Kenan Cruz Çilli: Memory, Politics & Heritage Conservation in Turkey
Kenan Cruz Çilli: Memory, Politics & Heritage Conservation in Turkey

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2022

Fri, 18 Nov 2022 17:30 - 18:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Writer and analyst Kenan Cruz Çilli discusses the links between memory, urban politics, cultural heritage and conservation in Turkey.

Join Oxford University History Society for a conversation and Q&A with Kenan Cruz Çilli on memory, urban politics, cultural heritage and conservation policies in contemporary Turkey.

Kenan Cruz Çilli is a writer and researcher focused on minority identity and the politics of cultural heritage in Turkey. He holds an MSc in Modern Middle Eastern Studies from the University of Oxford. His written work and insights have been featured in a number of publications, including the Middle East Eye, the Sunday Times, Haaretz, and the Ajam Media Collective.

Cruz Çilli also has experience in lecturing, having most recently taught a three-part lecture series on the Synagogues of Turkey and the Politics of Conservation in collaboration with the Sephardic Brotherhood of America.

He is the founder of TurkeyHeritageWatch, a page on Instagram that aims to document, conserve, and raise awareness of vulnerable cultural heritage sites in Turkey.

