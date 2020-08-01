Donate
Kids Chat With Animator & 3D Artist Ilektra

The Media Line Staff
08/01/2020

Date and time: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 3 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Ilektra Chrysanthou is a 3D artist and animator born in Cyprus, currently based in London, UK. Ilektra has worked on a variety of film productions, from short films to feature-length movies, where she explored different forms of the moving image, as well as specializations in post-production. She graduated in 2013 from the University for the Creative Arts, where she studied Digital Film & Screen Arts, learning about filmmaking, video art and finding her love for VFX (Visual Effects) and animation. Ilektra has also been involved in various animation workshops for children in Cyprus and is one of the founding members of the Cyprus Animation Association.

SIGN UP REQUIREMENTS AND GUIDELINES

This virtual event is for children between the ages of 5-13.

By signing up for this event you agree to be contacted by Fig & Wally via email regarding event details and updates. You also agree to be subscribed to Fig & Wally’s newsletters. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The event will be recorded. By signing up you agree to have any audio or shared audio and video content become the sole property of Fig & Wally. NO images or personal identifying information of audience members will be included in Fig & Wally’s publicly available content unless the audience member provides explicit authorization.

