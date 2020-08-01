Kids Chat With Animator & 3D Artist Ilektra

Date and time: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 3 to 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Ilektra Chrysanthou is a 3D artist and animator born in Cyprus, currently based in London, UK. Ilektra has worked on a variety of film productions, from short films to feature-length movies, where she explored different forms of the moving image, as well as specializations in post-production. She graduated in 2013 from the University for the Creative Arts, where she studied Digital Film & Screen Arts, learning about filmmaking, video art and finding her love for VFX (Visual Effects) and animation. Ilektra has also been involved in various animation workshops for children in Cyprus and is one of the founding members of the Cyprus Animation Association.

