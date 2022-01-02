Kissinger in the Middle East – Lessons in Diplomacy

Wed, Jan 19, 2022 5:00 PM - 5:45 PM Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Tickets ($10 – $35) here.

Join The Common Good with Ambassador Martin Indyk. Wednesday, January 19 5:00pm – 5:45pm ET

About this event

Palestinians, though three presidents have tried and failed.

To understand the role of American diplomacy in the Middle East, Ambassador Martin Indyk returned to the origins of America-led peace efforts and the man who created the Middle East peace process – Henry Kissinger. Based on his research into American and Israeli archives, interviews with Kissinger, and his own years of experience as the US ambassador to Israel, Indyk’s new book, Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and the Art of Middle East Diplomacy, offers the key to securing stability, and with that, peace in the Middle East.

Join The Common Good as we discuss the lessons we can take from the brilliant strategic efforts and the carefully considered steps of the past to seek more effective efforts for peace in the future. There are lessons here for diplomacy that can be employed not only in that region but in other conflicts around the world.

About the Speaker:

Martin S. Indyk is a Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. Previously, he was the John C. Whitehead Distinguished Fellow in International Diplomacy in the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution. Indyk served as the U.S. special envoy for the Israeli-Palestinian negotiations from July 2013 to June 2014. Prior to his time as special envoy, he was vice president and director of the Foreign Policy program and a senior fellow and the founding director of the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings.