Kurdish, an Understudied Language of the Middle East

Date and time: September 12, 2020, 2 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Dr. Michael L. Chyet is a renowned expert on the Kurdish language. He will talk about Kurdish in the context of the Middle East

Dr. Michael L. Chyet is a senior cataloguer of Persian, Arabic, Kurdish, Azerbaijani, Syriac and Turkish languages at the Library of Congress. Formerly, he was senior editor of the Kurdish Service of the Voice of America and professor of Kurdish at the University of Paris and at the Washington Kurdish Institute. When he first became interested in Kurdish, due to a lack of books on the subject, he created his own textbook and dictionary.