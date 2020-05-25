Donate
Kurdish Women’s Webinar

The Media Line Staff
05/25/2020

Date and time: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 5 to 8 pm Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

We present to you the Kurdish Women’s Webinar.

This event is brought to you by The Effendi Foundation, an organization dedicated to creating an open environment for the community to grow and learn about themselves that wishes to challenge the standard norm.

In this webinar, we are opening the floor and inviting Kurdish women of all backgrounds globally to join each other in a conversation where we explore our lives and the standard norms within our communities. We will have prestigious guest speakers from our very own community joining in to spark meaningful dialogue. Join us, as we create a safe space for our community to engage in conversation with one another.

This conference will be held through Zoom Video. Once you have completed this registration, be on the lookout for an email containing more information and details such as expectations and a layout of the event.

