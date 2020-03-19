Donate
Kuwait National Cybersecurity CTF 2020

03/19/2020

In cooperation with Trend Micro, as a Strategic Partner, CyberTalents is co-organizing Kuwait National Cybersecurity Capture the Flag (CTF) with Google Developer Group and Women Tech Makers (GDG & WTM) and Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME) and in support of Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS) for the second year consecutively.

It is a competition where participants can demonstrate their technical abilities. The winning team is eligible to compete in regional and international CTFs representing Kuwait.

The competition will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 6 am to 12 noon.

The CTF is a Jeopardy Style CTF where every team will have a list of challenges in different categories. The best team with the highest points will win!

The minimum number of team members is two and the maximum number is 4 with the below conditions:

  • At least one member of the team should be an undergraduate
  • At least one member of the team should be holding Kuwaiti nationality
  • At least one member of the team should be a female

The 1st winning team will travel to Egypt (fully covered flights and accommodation) to represent Kuwait at The Arab and Africa Cybersecurity CTF 2020. They will also win NIU 1-month vouchers and a cash prize worth 450 KD.

The 2nd winning team can participate (flights and accommodation are not covered). They will also win NIU 1-month vouchers and a cash prize worth 300 KD.

The 3rd winning team can also participate in The Arab and Africa Cybersecurity CTF 2020 (flights and accommodation are not covered). They will also win NIU 1-month vouchers and a cash prize worth 150 KD.

Create your team now: https://bit.ly/2T7CL8M

