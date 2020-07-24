Donate
Laila El Shentenawi: The Singapore Convention & the Mideast (in Arabic)

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 1 to 1:45 pm Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

This event will take place in ARABIC.

This seminar will take place online using Zoom. It is free to “e-ttend,” though there is also the option of making a donation to the International Mediation Institute (IMI) in the registration process, to help cover the costs of hosting this series.

The seminar will consist of a brief introduction from IMI, then a 15-minute talk from the speaker, followed by the opportunity for 25-minute Q&A / discussion.

