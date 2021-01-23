Launch of Lancet Series on Women’s & Children’s Health in Conflict Settings

Mon, Jan 25, 2021, 4 to 5:45 pm Central European Time (UTC+1)

Join us as series authors discuss a new 4-part series of papers published in The Lancet.

The series aim to improve understanding of and address the special requirements of providing sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and nutrition services in conflict settings. The Series draws upon scholarship from the BRANCH Consortium, providing insights into the nature and dynamics of women’s and children’s health and nutrition in diverse conflict contexts globally. The Series papers articulate a way forward to fill immediate evidence and guidance gaps as well as longer-term action to ensure the most effective humanitarian health response for conflict-affected women and children.

A diverse panel of experts and frontline workers will share ideas on how to advance health sector interventions for women and children in conflict settings.

Partners and speakers include:

Tedros Adhanom, World Health Organization

Helen Clark, PMNCH

Eran Bendavid*, Stanford University

Zulfiqar A Bhutta*, SickKids Centre for Global Child Health and The Aga Khan University

Karl Blanchet*, Geneva Centre of Humanitarian Studies

Michelle Gaffey*, SickKids Centre for Global Child Health

Paul Richard Fife, Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad)

Neha Singh*, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Health in Humanitarian Crises Centre

Esperanza Martinez, International Committee of the Red Cross

Elizabeth Mason, Independent Accountability Panel

Wais Qarani, Afghanistan Nurses and Midwives Council

Paul Spiegel*, Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health

Paul Wise*, Stanford University

*Indicates Series author

Moderated by Richard Horton, The Lancet