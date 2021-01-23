This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Launch of Lancet Series on Women’s & Children’s Health in Conflict Settings
Mideast Streets
women
Children
Conflict
Health

Launch of Lancet Series on Women’s & Children’s Health in Conflict Settings

The Media Line Staff
01/23/2021

Mon, Jan 25, 2021, 4 to 5:45 pm Central European Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us as series authors discuss a new 4-part series of papers published in The Lancet.

The series aim to improve understanding of and address the special requirements of providing sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and nutrition services in conflict settings. The Series draws upon scholarship from the BRANCH Consortium, providing insights into the nature and dynamics of women’s and children’s health and nutrition in diverse conflict contexts globally. The Series papers articulate a way forward to fill immediate evidence and guidance gaps as well as longer-term action to ensure the most effective humanitarian health response for conflict-affected women and children.

A diverse panel of experts and frontline workers will share ideas on how to advance health sector interventions for women and children in conflict settings.

Find out more on event agenda and speaker bios.

Partners and speakers include:

  • Tedros Adhanom, World Health Organization
  • Helen Clark, PMNCH
  • Eran Bendavid*, Stanford University
  • Zulfiqar A Bhutta*, SickKids Centre for Global Child Health and The Aga Khan University
  • Karl Blanchet*, Geneva Centre of Humanitarian Studies
  • Michelle Gaffey*, SickKids Centre for Global Child Health
  • Paul Richard Fife, Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (Norad)
  • Neha Singh*, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine Health in Humanitarian Crises Centre
  • Esperanza Martinez, International Committee of the Red Cross
  • Elizabeth Mason, Independent Accountability Panel
  • Wais Qarani, Afghanistan Nurses and Midwives Council
  • Paul Spiegel*, Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health
  • Paul Wise*, Stanford University

*Indicates Series author

————–

Moderated by Richard Horton, The Lancet

