Wed, Aug 24, 2022 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Launching a Pre-Packaged Food Business in the UAE

About this event

With the food industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars in the middle east alone we have seen some of the biggest success stories coming from the region as well as every international F&B brand vying to set up operations in Dubai to serve the middle east market.

How do you launch your pre-packed food business in the UAE? How do you get all the kitchen & municipality approvals? How do you sell your packed food products online on food aggregators platforms?

All these questions and more will be answered in this online workshop.

About the Speaker:

Shahzad Bhatti is the founder of The Co-Spaces, a network of coworking spaces and business incubators including The Co-Dubai. He is also the head mentor of the hugely popular Retail Accelerator Program which has helped of 100 startups from the fashion, beauty and food industries launch and grow their retail business in Dubai and London.