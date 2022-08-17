The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Launching a Pre-Packaged Food Business in the UAE
Mideast Streets
United Arab Emirates
food
Business

Launching a Pre-Packaged Food Business in the UAE

The Media Line Staff
08/17/2022

Wed, Aug 24, 2022 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Launching a Pre-Packaged Food Business in the UAE

About this event

With the food industry worth hundreds of billions of dollars in the middle east alone we have seen some of the biggest success stories coming from the region as well as every international F&B brand vying to set up operations in Dubai to serve the middle east market.

How do you launch your pre-packed food business in the UAE? How do you get all the kitchen & municipality approvals? How do you sell your packed food products online on food aggregators platforms?

All these questions and more will be answered in this online workshop.

About the Speaker:

Shahzad Bhatti is the founder of The Co-Spaces, a network of coworking spaces and business incubators including The Co-Dubai. He is also the head mentor of the hugely popular Retail Accelerator Program which has helped of 100 startups from the fashion, beauty and food industries launch and grow their retail business in Dubai and London.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.