Launching Your E-commerce Business In the UAE (In-Person Workshop)
Tue, Aug 17, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
About this event
Are you a budding entrepreneur wanting to launch an online store? Legally, to operate a business in the UAE you require a trade license, find a local sponsor/agent, set up a corporate bank account, apply for a payment gateway, setup logistics, and finally develop your website and digital marketing strategy.
Join us at this workshop to know everything about setting up your e-commerce business. Following topics would be covered during the session:
- Introduction to E-commerce in 2021 & Scope of E-commerce in the UAE as a region
- Finding a niche for your brand; identifying your USP & value proposition
- Options for developing your website – Choosing between DIY, Consulting Company, Freelancer, Small Agency
- Driving traffic to your website – Digital marketing & Promotion
- Logistics – Managing Warehousing, Shipping & Delivery
- Legal requirements of setting up your E-commerce business
- Setting up online payment gateway & banking
- Real costs of trade license from ‘in-expensive’ Freezones
- Q&A Session