Launching Your E-commerce Business In the UAE (In-Person Workshop)

Tue, Aug 17, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Are you a budding entrepreneur wanting to launch an online store? Join us to know everything about setting up your online store.

About this event

Are you a budding entrepreneur wanting to launch an online store? Legally, to operate a business in the UAE you require a trade license, find a local sponsor/agent, set up a corporate bank account, apply for a payment gateway, setup logistics, and finally develop your website and digital marketing strategy.

Join us at this workshop to know everything about setting up your e-commerce business. Following topics would be covered during the session: