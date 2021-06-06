Launching Your E-commerce Business in the UAE
Tue, Jun 8, 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
Starting your e-commerce business in UAE? Find out about the legal requirements, how to build your website, strategies to drive traffic etc.
About this event
NOTE: This event will be hosted both in-person and online. While booking your FREE ticket, please select your preferred mode of attendance. Only fully vaccinated attendees will be permitted to attend in-person proof of which will be checked via the Al Hosn app or the vaccination card at the reception.
Following topics would be covered during the session:
- Introduction to E-commerce in 2021 & Scope of E-commerce in the UAE as a region
- Finding a niche for your brand; identifying your USP & value proposition
- Options for developing your website – Choosing between DIY, Consulting Company, Freelancer, Small Agency
- Driving traffic to your website – Digital marketing & Promotion
- Logistics – Managing Warehousing, Shipping & Delivery
- Legal requirements of setting up your E-commerce business
- Setting up online payment gateway & banking
- Real costs of trade license from ‘in-expensive’ Freezones
- Details about our Retail Accelerator (RATL) program at The Co Network Incubator & its application process
- Q&A Session