This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Leaders Creating Leaders – A Study Group Learning the Torah of Rabbi Sacks
Mideast Streets
Judaism
Jewish Diaspora
Torah

Leaders Creating Leaders – A Study Group Learning the Torah of Rabbi Sacks

The Media Line Staff
01/05/2021

Multiple Mondays, starting January 11, 2021, 8 to 8:45 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Select date here.

Rabbi Jonathan Sacks z”l taught that “Good leaders create followers. Great leaders create leaders”. His vast body of teachings influence millions of people worldwide. We continue to be inspired, and every Monday at 8 pm we will begin a weekly learning group, a chabura, dedicated to reading the weekly Torah reading from his book Lessons in Leadership: A Weekly Reading of the Jewish Bible.

The sessions will be facilitated by Marcus J Freed with a view to learning Rabbi Sacks’ teachings and drawing practical leadership lessons that we can bring into our daily lives and use to enhance the world around us.

God instructed Moses “you shall be a nation of priests” (Exodus 19:6) and Chaim Weitzman, first president of Israel said, “I head a nation of a million presidents.”

What better way to continue Rabbi Sacks’ legacy?

To attend the session, click here.

***

A project of Hampstead Garden Suburb’s Central Square Minyan.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.