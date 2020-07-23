Date and time: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 3 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Pakistan and UK

‘Leadership During the Covid-19 Crisis in Pakistan and the UK: Recognising the Significance of Interdependence, Mutual Prosperity and Universal Values’

Mr. Afzal Khan MP CBE: Labour Politician, Former Lord Mayor of Manchester and Member of the European Parliament Shadow Immigration Minister

Hon. Faisal Karim Kundi: Former Deputy Speaker of Pakistan National Assembly

Ali Haider Gillani: Member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Son of Former Prime Minister (TBC)

Mian Jalil Ahmed Sharaqpuri Member of Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Member of National Assembly of Pakistan from 2002 to 2007 (TBC)

Rubab Mehdi Rizvi: Chair of International Imam Hussain Council based in UK and Pakistan, Chairperson International Human Rights Association; Corporate Lawyer

We are honoured to invite you to join us on this online conference on Sunday 26th of July. Due to the tragedy of the Covid-19 virus UPF activities throughout the world have taken place through Zoom online conferences or webinars. The UPF branches in Pakistan and the UK have decided to collaborate on a series of conferences and charitable activities. Pakistan and the UK have a close relationship and share a large diaspora in the UK that has had a profound influence on society in the UK. From politics, economics, culture and sport for example, there are many influential figures in the UK from a Pakistan background. We can understand the interdependence of our nations as well as the need for mutual prosperity and universal values that will further enhance our friendship.

You are welcome to join us for the first UPF Pakistan-UK ‘Peace Talks’ Zoom Conference. We are planning future conferences involving different areas of society in the UK and Pakistan to promote dialogue and understanding. We will feature mainly parliamentarians on this occasion to exchange their insights and experiences in dealing with COVID-19 and recovering from the economic effects of the virus.

Please join us for this first UPF – Pakistan & UK conference on Sunday evening.

Yours sincerely,

Umberto Angelucci: Chair, UPF Middle East

David Fraser-Harris: Secretary General, UPF Middle East

Robin Marsh: Secretary General, UPF – UK

Margaret Ali: Director, UPF – UK

Universal Peace Federation (UPF) – UK

UPF – UK is now a Charity Number 1185412

UPF is an NGO in General Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the UN