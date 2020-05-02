Leadership in a Time of Disruption and Crisis

Date and time: May 8, 2 to 3 pm Gulf Standard Time

Register here.

Join us for a free webinar with Ron Thomas.

“Executives feel like they carry the weight of the world in a turbulent and complex environment”

Executives today have that sinking feeling like treading water as the tide keeps rising. Executives are feeling like they carry the weight of the world in a turbulent and complex environment. There is a feeling of loneliness and isolation that accompanied their jobs and titles. Sure this is out of our control and we may be in reactive mode.

How can we begin the process to get into a healthy frame of mind to get more proactive? During this time of work from home, social distancing, real-world issues affecting the workplace, how do we as leaders cope. In our educational process, for the most part, we were not developed to operate in this environment.

The pressure to produce results is never-ending and at times, unforgiving. Sometimes, executives need a guiding light to walk alongside them to illuminate the path forward, establish credibility and sustain their results.

Join me to discover the best habits to keep ourselves happy, healthy and productive, so you can stay on top and maintain a peaceful and loving atmosphere in our business and at home.

Who should attend?

The target audience of this course is every person who leads others at the present time or is expected to lead others in the future. Experienced managers will find a great opportunity to enhance their current style of leadership and explore solutions that help them in difficult situations, while new managers or those who have the opportunity to advance to leadership positions in the future, they will have the opportunity listen, discuss, self-reflect work on ways to become an effective leader in a time of crisis.

Facilitator:

Ron Thomas, managing director of Strategy Focused Group, certified @Leadership Architect by Korn Ferry, senior faculty member of the Human Capital Institute