Learn About Trade Opportunities in Israel and the Upcoming Virtual Mission
Mideast Streets
Israel
Rhode Island
Business
exports

Learn About Trade Opportunities in Israel and the Upcoming Virtual Mission

The Media Line Staff
12/15/2020

Wed, Dec 16, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Join us to learn more about opportunities for export sales to Israel, Rhode Island’s largest trading partner in the Middle East.

This seminar is designed to help companies identify opportunities for their products and/or services in this important market and learn more about the upcoming Virtual Trade Mission to Israel! Start or expand your export sales to Israel, Rhode Island’s largest trade partner in the Middle East and take advantage of the U.S. Israel Free Trade Agreement that has been in place since 1985.

Special Guest Speaker Ze’ev Lavie, Vice President, International Relations & Business Development, Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce.

The Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce (FICC), is a leading economic organization representing the private business sector in Israel. The FICC serves as an umbrella organization to thousands of businesses and organizations operating in more than 120 divisions which represent the various economic sectors of the Israeli market and including all business activities such as export, import, trade, and real estate, financial and business services.

Leading Sectors for U.S. Exports:

  • Advanced Manufacturing
  • Electronics and Machine Components
  • MedTech, Digital Health, and Life Science technology
  • Composites
  • Homeland Security Technology

Brought to you by:

  • The Chafee Center for International Business, Bryant University
  • Rhode Island Commerce Corporation
  • Rhode Island Israel Collaborative

