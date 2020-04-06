Lebanese Cooking Cuisine

We are going to provide a private cooking class in the comfort of your home, anywhere in Beirut, any time from now until April 30.

Experience a cooking class from a professional chef in the comfort of your own home. Whether it’s just the two of you or a fun night with a group of friends, our chef will entertain and educate you and leave you with your own signature dish!

Class will last approximately two hours and recipe sheets will be provided for all attendees.

As part of the experience the chef will:

Discuss food preferences and restrictions

Customize a dish

Shop for all the ingredients

Prepare the selected dish in your home

Clean up the kitchen afterward

Contact us on 03670785 one week in advance to schedule your cooking session date and time to your convenience.

Cost: $300 + $9.42 fees (including VAT)

Register here.