Lebanon: The Path Ahead – Further Fragility or More Stability

Wed, Jun 22, 2022 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Examining, Analyzing, and Exploring the Future of Lebanon

iAffairs Canada is excited to hold a June 22 event on Lebanon. Join us for a panel discussion via webinar with Dr. Lama Mourad, Barrister Stephen Stanton, Prof. May Rihani, Dr. Atif Kubursi, and Dr. Hani Faris.

The panel will discuss the future of Lebanon following the recent parliamentary elections and the upcoming presidential election. A variety of themes will be covered including democracy & governance, economic deterioration, human development, refugee & migration, conflict resolution, and security. Our speakers will examine the issues of Lebanon and explore robust policy avenues to transition the nation from its current state of fragility to enhanced stability.

A Q&A panel will be held at the end.

This event is presented iAffairs Canada, the Canadian Foreign Policy Journal, the World Lebanese Cultural Union, and is supported by the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs.

The World Lebanese Cultural Union is an NGO associated with United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC-UN) and is accredited at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC-UN).

Date: June 22, 2022

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm EDT

Here is a rundown of our distinguished panelists:

Panelist: Dr. Lama Mourad

Assistant Professor at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs

Fellow at Perry World House, University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard University

Expert in Comparative Politics and the Politics of Migration, with A Regional Focus on the Middle East

Published work in the Journal of Refugee Studies, Middle East Law and Governance, Forced Migration Studies, European Journal of International Relations, The Atlantic, Toronto Star, and Le Devoir

Panelist: Barrister Stephen Stanton

Barrister-in-Law in Australia

Former President of the World Lebanese Cultural Union

Worldwide Convener of Cedarwatch – Human Rights for Lebanon

Co-Author of the submission to the U.S. State Department for the removal of the Lebanese Forces as a Tier III Terrorist Organization

Panelist: Prof. May Rihani

Former Director of the Kahlil Gibran Chair for Values and Peace at the University of Maryland

Former Senior Vice President at FHI360, the Academy for Educational Development, Creative Associates International, and TransCentury

Former Co-Chair of the United Nations Girls’ Education Initiative (2008-2010)

Author of Learning for the 21st Century (book), Cultures Without Borders (memoir), and others

Panelist: Dr. Atif Kubursi

Emeritus Professor of Economics at McMaster University

Former Senior Development Officer at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization

Former Acting Executive Secretary, and Undersecretary General of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and Chief of the Economic Analysis Division

Chair of the Board of the Global Footprint Data Foundation

Panelist: Dr. Hani Faris

Adjunct Professor of Political Science and Faculty Associate at the University of British Columbia

Former Advisor to the Canadian Institute for International Peace and Security

Former President of the Board of Directors of Trans Arab Research Institute

Authored, co-authored, and edited more than 50 publications in professional journals, inclusing the following books: Sectarian Conflict in the Modern History of Lebanon (1980); Beyond the Lebanese Civil War (1982); US Policy in the Middle East (1984); The Arab Position on the Israeli Invasion of Lebanon (1983); Arab Nationalism and the Future of the Arab World (1987); and more

Moderator: Hadi Wess

Managing Director, iAffairs Canada

TV Host and Producer, Rogers tv

Radio Anchor, 97.9 FM

