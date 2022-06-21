Lebanon: The Path Ahead – Further Fragility or More Stability
Wed, Jun 22, 2022 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)
Examining, Analyzing, and Exploring the Future of Lebanon
iAffairs Canada is excited to hold a June 22 event on Lebanon. Join us for a panel discussion via webinar with Dr. Lama Mourad, Barrister Stephen Stanton, Prof. May Rihani, Dr. Atif Kubursi, and Dr. Hani Faris.
The panel will discuss the future of Lebanon following the recent parliamentary elections and the upcoming presidential election. A variety of themes will be covered including democracy & governance, economic deterioration, human development, refugee & migration, conflict resolution, and security. Our speakers will examine the issues of Lebanon and explore robust policy avenues to transition the nation from its current state of fragility to enhanced stability.
A Q&A panel will be held at the end.
This event is presented iAffairs Canada, the Canadian Foreign Policy Journal, the World Lebanese Cultural Union, and is supported by the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs.
The World Lebanese Cultural Union is an NGO associated with United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC-UN) and is accredited at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC-UN).
Date: June 22, 2022
Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm EDT
Here is a rundown of our distinguished panelists:
Panelist: Dr. Lama Mourad
Assistant Professor at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs
Fellow at Perry World House, University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard University
Expert in Comparative Politics and the Politics of Migration, with A Regional Focus on the Middle East
Published work in the Journal of Refugee Studies, Middle East Law and Governance, Forced Migration Studies, European Journal of International Relations, The Atlantic, Toronto Star, and Le Devoir
Panelist: Barrister Stephen Stanton
Barrister-in-Law in Australia
Former President of the World Lebanese Cultural Union
Worldwide Convener of Cedarwatch – Human Rights for Lebanon
Co-Author of the submission to the U.S. State Department for the removal of the Lebanese Forces as a Tier III Terrorist Organization
Panelist: Prof. May Rihani
Former Director of the Kahlil Gibran Chair for Values and Peace at the University of Maryland
Former Senior Vice President at FHI360, the Academy for Educational Development, Creative Associates International, and TransCentury
Former Co-Chair of the United Nations Girls’ Education Initiative (2008-2010)
Author of Learning for the 21st Century (book), Cultures Without Borders (memoir), and others
Panelist: Dr. Atif Kubursi
Emeritus Professor of Economics at McMaster University
Former Senior Development Officer at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization
Former Acting Executive Secretary, and Undersecretary General of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia and Chief of the Economic Analysis Division
Chair of the Board of the Global Footprint Data Foundation
Panelist: Dr. Hani Faris
Adjunct Professor of Political Science and Faculty Associate at the University of British Columbia
Former Advisor to the Canadian Institute for International Peace and Security
Former President of the Board of Directors of Trans Arab Research Institute
Authored, co-authored, and edited more than 50 publications in professional journals, inclusing the following books: Sectarian Conflict in the Modern History of Lebanon (1980); Beyond the Lebanese Civil War (1982); US Policy in the Middle East (1984); The Arab Position on the Israeli Invasion of Lebanon (1983); Arab Nationalism and the Future of the Arab World (1987); and more
Moderator: Hadi Wess
Managing Director, iAffairs Canada
TV Host and Producer, Rogers tv
Radio Anchor, 97.9 FM
