Lebanon Through the Lens of Photography

Date and time: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11:30 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register on Zoom here.

On the occasion of the launch of the MEI Art Gallery’s 3D immersive exhibit, Lebanon Then and Now: Photography from 2006 to 2020, MEI is pleased to host a discussion about the role of photography in Lebanon.

The panel features speakers from the exhibit’s lead participating partners, the Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris, and the Beirut Museum of Art, USA, as well as the exhibit’s curator and artists. They will reflect on the significance and the power of the show during this difficult moment in Lebanon’s history as it faces near financial collapse. They will also explore the role of photography as a medium to represent, reflect upon and amplify a country’s economic and social condition, as well as the power it has to capture the raw emotion and immediacy of an uprising and to inspire solidarity and a sense of unity.

Speakers include: Aurelie-Clemente Ruiz, director of exhibitions at the Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA); Nora Boustany, board of directors, Beirut Museum of Art, USA (BeMA USA) and executive board member of the Association for the Promotion and Exhibition of the Arts in Lebanon (APEAL); Chantale Fahmi, curator of Lebanon Then and Now and participating photographers Dalia Khamissy and Omar Sfeir.

Image: The Lovers in Times of Revolution, October 21, 2019, Omar Sfeir

Speakers: