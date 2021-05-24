Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Lecture: Antony Loewenstein on Afghanistan
Mideast Streets
Afghanistan
filmmaker
Journalism

Lecture: Antony Loewenstein on Afghanistan

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2021

Thu, 27 May 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Register here.

Join journalist, author, and filmmaker Antony Loewenstein as he analyses the impact of the Afghan war.

About this event

On the 20th anniversary of the Afghan war, journalist, author, and filmmaker Antony Loewenstein will analyze the impact of the longest, US-led conflict in history in this online lecture. What’s been the impact on Afghan civilians, refugees, and the broader global community and how does Australia’s military role in the war fit into Afghanistan’s current trajectory?

Loewenstein will be joined by Khadim Ali, one of Australia’s most acclaimed artists, known for his masterful works that poetically explore the experience of displaced people across the globe. A member of the persecuted Hazara ethnic minority, Ali is the third generation of his family to be exiled from his homeland of Afghanistan. Expressing the profound horror, grief and loss experienced under modern-day warfare, his exhibition is necessary and vital during a time where political propaganda, violence, and fear pervades global relations.

Please note this is an ONLINE LECTURE.

Access here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84910271188

Meeting ID: 849 1027 1188

Read more on the IMA website here.

Image: Khadim Ali, Invisible Border I (detail), 2020, hand and machine embroidered, stitched and dye ink on fabric, 291 x 265cm. Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Photo: Marc Pricop.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.