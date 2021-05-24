Lecture: Antony Loewenstein on Afghanistan

Thu, 27 May 2021 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Join journalist, author, and filmmaker Antony Loewenstein as he analyses the impact of the Afghan war.

On the 20th anniversary of the Afghan war, journalist, author, and filmmaker Antony Loewenstein will analyze the impact of the longest, US-led conflict in history in this online lecture. What’s been the impact on Afghan civilians, refugees, and the broader global community and how does Australia’s military role in the war fit into Afghanistan’s current trajectory?

Loewenstein will be joined by Khadim Ali, one of Australia’s most acclaimed artists, known for his masterful works that poetically explore the experience of displaced people across the globe. A member of the persecuted Hazara ethnic minority, Ali is the third generation of his family to be exiled from his homeland of Afghanistan. Expressing the profound horror, grief and loss experienced under modern-day warfare, his exhibition is necessary and vital during a time where political propaganda, violence, and fear pervades global relations.

Image: Khadim Ali, Invisible Border I (detail), 2020, hand and machine embroidered, stitched and dye ink on fabric, 291 x 265cm. Collection: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. Photo: Marc Pricop.