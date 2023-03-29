Donate
Legacies of Endless Militarism: Perspectives from the Global South
Mideast Streets
militarism

Legacies of Endless Militarism: Perspectives from the Global South

The Media Line Staff
03/29/2023

Starts on Thursday, April 6 · 6pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

This is a hybrid event. Attendees may watch remotely on Zoom or attend in-person at 1957 E St. NW, Room 602, Washington, D.C.

Join the Institute for Middle East Studies, the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and Security in Context for a panel discussion on the legacy of endless militarism, with a particular focus on the perspectives of the Global South.

The panel discussion will conclude at 12:30pm and will be followed by a lunch (also in Room 602) until 1:30pm.

Panelists:

Dr. Samar Al-Bulushi, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at University of California, Irvine

Mouin Rabbani, Writer & Co-Editor of Jadaliyya Ezine

Dr. Sarang Shidore, Director of Studies and Senior Research Fellow, Asia at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Dr. Roosbelinda Cardenas, Associate Professor of Anthropology and Latin American Studies at Hampshire College

Moderated by Dr. Shana Marshall, Assistant Research Professor of International Affairs; Associate Director of the Institute for Middle East Studies

