Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Legally Registering Your Home Run Retail Business in the UAE
Mideast Streets
Retail
United Arab Emirates
Dubai

Legally Registering Your Home Run Retail Business in the UAE

The Media Line Staff
09/24/2021

Tue, Sep 28, 2021 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Location: The Co-Dubai, Office 304 Saaha Offices Block B, Souk Al Bahar Downtown, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Register here.

Are you a budding entrepreneur running your retail business from your home? Are you selling physical products via social media or your website? To operate a business legally in the UAE, you require a trade license, finding a local sponsor/agent, setting up a corporate bank account, etc. without even testing the product in the market. Come and join this in-person session where we tell you about how can you legally register & run your home-based retail business in the right way without spending a fortune on setting up a company.

Agenda:

  1. Introduction
  2. State of Fashion, Beauty and other Retail products in the UAE
  3. Legal requirements to sell these items online & social media
  4. Deep dive into legally setting up a company in Dubai
  5. Costs associated with setting up your business in Dubai Mainland as well as Freezones
  6. What are my other options?
  7. Q&A Session

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.