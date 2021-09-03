Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Leila Aboulela: WORDS MATTER
Mideast Streets
Sudan
education

Leila Aboulela: WORDS MATTER

The Media Line Staff
09/03/2021

Starts on Wed, 8 Sep 2021 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£9.21 – £22.15) here.

WORDS MATTER: Leila Aboulela on women’s education and how growing up in Sudan shaped her writing

About this event

Join Women’s Education Partnership (WEP) for a virtual evening in the company of internationally-acclaimed Sudanese author, Leila Aboulela, whose literary works paint an enriching human picture of a country frequently misunderstood. Sudan is on the cusp of Africa and the Middle East, with a booming and historic women’s rights scene.

Leila will touch on her childhood in Khartoum, the importance of girls’ education and her navigation of issues of faith and identity, both on the page and in her own life’s journey.

From Sudan to Scotland, Leila now lives in Aberdeen, where she has written five critically acclaimed novels and a collection of short stories. Her works include Bird Summons; Elsewhere, Home; The Translator; The Kindness of Enemies; Minaret and Lyrics Alley. Leila has won a string of awards, among them the Caine Prize for African Writing and the Saltire Fiction Book of the Year and has been long-listed three times for the Orange Prize for Fiction. Her works have been translated into several languages and plays are regularly broadcast on BBC radio.

Please join us online on Wednesday 8 September 7pm – 8pm.

Leila will be in conversation with British-Sudanese journalist Adela Suliman and taking questions from the audience.

First edition, signed copies of Leila’s works can also be purchased along with tickets.

All funds raised will go towards supporting the work of WEP, a registered UK charity, which funds women’s higher education in Sudan.

We look forward to an evening discussing the rich tapestry of Sudanese culture and literature with a pioneering, female author.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.