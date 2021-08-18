Leket Hosts Launch of Gov’t Food Rescue and Food Security Lobby

On Monday, August 16, 2021, the Food Rescue and Food Security Lobby was launched at the Leket Israel Logistics Center. The lobby was established at the initiative and under the leadership of Coalition Chairwoman and Chairwoman of the Health Committee MK Idit Silman. Also present at the event were Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, MK Nir Orbach, MK Mossi Raz, MK Alon Tal, former MK Miki Haimovich, representatives of food organizations, partner nonprofits, representatives of the Health and Agriculture ministries and the Public Health Forum, and others.

The launch of the lobby took place in parallel with another significant achievement. Recently, Welfare Minister MK Meir Cohen led the inclusion of NIS 100 million ($31 million) in the national budget base for food security, a first in the state’s history.

The national budget, the establishment of the lobby, the participation of all food aid and government partners symbolize, more than anything, the internalization of the importance of closing food insecurity gaps in Israel and the State taking responsibility for the issue. It also signifies the understanding of the environmental and economic benefits inherent in food rescue and the contribution to public health by providing fresh and nutritious food, values that are paramount to Leket Israel’s mission.

The ceremony hosted in the Leket Israel Logistics Center testifies to the value of Leket as seen by the government and our partners. Leket is now ready for the hard work, to push forward and make this a reality.