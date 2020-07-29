Leket Israel Launches New Initiative: Meal for 2

Over the course of the last four months, Leket Israel has seen a drastic increase in demand for food from the growing population of people living below the poverty line. Additionally, due to the Corona crisis, many restaurants are on the verge of financial collapse. People whose job was to provide food to others are now dependent on others for support.

The Meal for Two initiative invites the public to support restaurant owners and vulnerable Israelis through one simple donation. Contributions will be used to purchase cooked meals from restaurants impacted by the current economic crisis for distribution to the needy. This project will assist restaurants to remain open while providing high quality, nutritious food to those who need it most.

According to Gidi Kroch, CEO of Leket Israel, “The corona crisis caused, among other things, the collapse of many restaurants, leaving restaurant owners and employees without a livelihood and with accumulating debts. We at Leket Israel, cannot stand by idly, and have launched Meal For Two, a social initiative, that will support both struggling businesses and the growing number of poor suffering from the severe economic crisis plaguing the country. Leket Israel will provide the know-how, logistics and management resources required to facilitate the flow of prepared meals from participant restaurants to those in need. This project is a win-win situation that will help both the restaurant industry as well as provide fresh nutritious food to those in need. I call on everyone who can to contribute.”