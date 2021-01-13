Let’s Talk Prophets

Thu, Jan 14, 2021, 7 to 9 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

The Book of Joshua (1-6)

“Never again did there arise in Israel a prophet like Moses.” Our Torah Scroll ends with the death of Moses and the People of Israel poised to enter the Promised Land. What a classic cliffhanger!

But the story of the Jewish people continues and the book of Nevi’im, or Prophets, chronicles both the history of early settlement of and exile from the land and the ever-challenging and changing relationship between a people and their concept of the Divine One.

Come explore these fascinating texts with us on every 2nd Thursday of the month at 7 pm.

The text can be found on Sefaria.