Let’s Talk Some Hebrew

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2020

Date and time: Monday, April 13, 2020, 4 to 4:30 pm Israel Daylight Time

Cost: 10 shekels

Register here.

Learn some basic words and phrases in Hebrew from a local Israeli!

Always wanted to learn Hebrew, but never had the time? Now is your chance. Join our 30-minutes Travelkosh Talk to learn some basic words and phrases in Hebrew from a local Israeli. The Talk will be given by our local expert, Lior.

Travelkosh Talks take place on the Zoom application. Those who register will receive the meeting ID and URL.

When using the Zoom app you can choose whether or not to share your video. Please keep your audio mute until requested otherwise. Take into account that the name you choose for yourselves on Zoom will be visible to other participants.

