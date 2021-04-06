Lexicon Alphabet Series: Turkish

Wed, Apr 7, 2021 7:00 PM - 7:45 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Salih Dalbudak will lead us through a lesson on the Turkish alphabet on the Zoom platform.

About this Event

About the Lexicon Alphabet Mini-Series

Remember the fun song you had to memorize to learn all 26 letters of the English alphabet as a child? Well, it turns out that this fun memory tool does more than just help us to learn letters. It helps to form the basis of any language and communication for a lifetime. The International Relations Council is proud to present Lexicon Alphabet series, a digitally interactive selection of programs that will introduce you to the alphabets of various languages you may not have heard of or studied. This miniseries will allow you to delve deeper into the unique writing systems that represent the individual sounds of a language and how they are used in the modern day. We hope this series can jumpstart a lifelong interest in learning languages!