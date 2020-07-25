LGBT+Tech Startup Ecosystems: Entrepreneurs in Tel Aviv vs. London

Date and time: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 4 to 5:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Figuring out how to start a new venture, or scaling an existing one, isn’t easy! But there are resources LGBT entrepreneurs can leverage.

The Collaboration and the Event

Imperial 600 – the LGBTQ+Allies staff and postgraduate network at Imperial College London has come together with the Israeli Embassy in London, Tel Aviv’s LGBTech, and the UK Israel Tech Hub (British Embassy Tel Aviv) to host a content-packed event targeted at LGBT entrepreneurs and members of the ecosystem that can support them as they launch and scale new businesses, particularly in the tech sector. It’s a free event and one aimed to round out the other content that is happening around annual Pride celebrations.

Featured speakers

Joël McConnell and Caz Ulley, Co-Chairs of Imperial 600 Ben Mumby-Croft, Director of Entrepreneurship at Imperial College London Shachar Grembek – Founder of LGBTech and Co-Founder of Reps AI Yariv Becher, Minister for Commercial Affairs at the Embassy of Israel to the UK Keren Etkin, Co-founder & VP of Product at Clanz and creator of TheGerontechnologist.com Idan Fisher, Acting Director, UK Israel Tech Hub, British Embassy Israel

The Content

In this event, you’ll not only hear all the Imperial College London does to support LGBT staff and postgraduate students, and particularly from a new venture creation perspective (see: Imperial Enterprise Lab), but also how the UK is working to build links between the Tech and venture creation ecosystems between the UK and Israel. We’ll then also hear from the UK Israel Tech Hub and LGBTech in Tel Aviv, so Israeli entrepreneurs can learn more about how to scale across both markets. Finally, we’ll hear from the Israeli Embassy in London’s Minister of Commercial Affairs about how Israelis are making headway in the highly competitive Tech scene in London.

Each of organization’s speaker will give a quick overview of how they can support LGBT entrepreneurs in both countries, and then there will be some time for Q&A at the end of the event as well.

Added Reading and Resources

In preparation for the event, participants may want to have a read of some of the following resources that are highly relevant to the session’s content. We’re all looking forward to a lively discussion, and to talking about how we can help more Tech-focused LGBT entrepreneurs get their businesses off the ground, and scale internationally.

And finally, if you haven’t yet read the book, be sure and check out Dan Senor and Saul Singer’s Start-Up Nation.