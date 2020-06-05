Donate
Iran
Jews
Journalist

Lifting the Veil on Jewish Life in Iran

The Media Line Staff
06/05/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 11:30 am Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7) | 2:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4) | 9:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Iranian-American Jewish journalist, speaker and activist Karmel Melamed will offer unique insights into the lives of Jews under the Islamic Republic of Iran’s totalitarian regime today as well as a brief summary of Iranian-Jewish contemporary history. Why do nearly 8,000 Jews still live in Iran? What laws govern their lives? Why is the leadership obsessed with Holocaust denial?

RSVP here.

