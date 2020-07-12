Lisa Luxx – In Conversation

Date and time: Tuesday, July 14, 2020, 6 to 7 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Liverpool Arab Arts Festival 2020 Artist-in-residence, Lisa Luxx was due to unveil a new theatre work during this year’s festival.

Funded through the Al-Omar Family, Eating the Copper Apple will premiere in Liverpool at a later point.

For now, Lisa is in conversation with Anahid Kassabian and Mishaal Omar who have been working with her to develop the piece.

Synopsis

Eating the Copper Apple is a soul-searching tale of identity, shaped by the writer’s life.

Weaving together politics and dreams, loss and fulfilment, this is a one-woman verse play about adoption and the mixed-heritage body.

Taking you on a voyage from West Yorkshire to the borders of Syria through family, romance and culture, it asks the big question: how do we become who we are?

At times funny, and at others philosophical, this profound piece of theatre by prize-winning performance poet, Lisa Luxx, examines the tremendous impact of displacement on how we see ourselves.

Lisa Luxx

A queer poet, writer and activist of British Syrian heritage, Lisa Luxx writes to agitate and inquire; to cast spells; to offer medicine for a world in urgency. Published in journals, newspapers and anthologies internationally, she has also been broadcast on channels such as BBC Radio 4, VICE TV, TEDx, and ITV. One of Diva Magazine’s “top four poets to look out for.” Luxx was winner of the Out-Spoken Prize for Performance Poetry 2018 and nominee for the Arts Foundation Fellowship in Poetry. She splits her time between England and Lebanon.

Audiences may remember Lisa Luxx from last year’s festival, where she performed alongside Dana Dajani and Amina Atiq in They Write the Shadows into Light. The festival team had already decided by the time we welcomed Lisa to Liverpool that we wanted to work with her and bring a new work to LAAF. She has also been back to Liverpool since then, performing at A Lovely Word.

Luxx’s poetry, essays and opinions are published internationally in newspapers, magazines and anthologies. She has lectured on the philosophy of language in mental health for TEDx, spoken on panels about refuge at the Tate Modern and given a talk on sexuality for The Psychedelic Society.