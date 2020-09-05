Little States, Big Innovation: Israel x Rhode Island

Date and time: Tuesday, September 8, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

A monthly series organized by the Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC), District Hall, RIHUB!

Please join RIIC, District Hall Providence, and RIHub each month as we bring you the best Israel has to offer to Rhode Island’s innovation community. Each month we’ll be introducing you to some of Israel’s most exciting entrepreneurs who are looking to expand to the US and collaborate in business, academia and research in Rhode Island. Don’t miss the opportunity to join our interactive sessions and connect with the ‘Startup Nation’s Best and Brightest’:

Ronen Luzon – Mysize

Rachel Yarcony – myAir

Michael Mazur – Colu

Hilik Harari – Gaitbetter

QUESTIONS? Email our team at info@districthallprovidence.org

This event series is in partnership with the RIIC and RIHub:

RIIC: The Purpose of The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) is the Promotion of Commerce, Academics and Science. The collaborative is a not-for-profit organization that fosters and strengthens trade, business, academic exchange and research between Rhode Island and Israel to benefit the economy and community of each location. The Rhode Island-Israel Collaborative (RIIC) does so by building and strengthening the relationships between government organizations, businesses, entrepreneurs, investors, members of academia and the research community in Rhode Island and Israel.

RIHub is Rhode Island’s first Innovation Campus. Started in 2019 under Governor Gina Raimondo, we enable and accelerate entrepreneurial ventures that have a potential to become high impact businesses. We help turn ideas into startups and startups in to scalable growth companies. We work to build an engine of growth for Rhode Island by connecting Entrepreneurs, inventors, students, investors and corporate leaders. We offer the community three global accelerators: MassChallenge, IBM Alpha Zone and CoWrks Foundry. In addition, we provide mentoring services via MIT developed Venture Mentoring Services. RIHub provides incubation space, an online community portal as well as numerous programs to enable growth for entrepreneurs such as Customer Discovery and Entrepreneur’s Journey Map. We provide curated startup introductions to investors and corporate innovation teams to help our startups find a pathway to growth and success.

