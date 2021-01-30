This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Live Arabic Reading and Writing Course
Mideast Streets
Arabic

Live Arabic Reading and Writing Course

The Media Line Staff
01/30/2021

Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 10 am - Sun, 31 Jan 2021, 2:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC+11)

Tickets here.

If you are looking to study about the Arab World, visit the region, work there or any other target, then learning Arabic is essential. It gives you access to 22 Arabic speaking countries as well as more than a billion people who speak or read the language.

By the end of this short course, you will be able to:

  • read all the 28 Arabic letters,
  • write the 28 letters and join them into words,
  • read any word in Arabic, and
  • understand the Arab World a bit better and what to do and not to do there.

Course Details:

Dates: Sat 30 Jan -Sun 31 Jan 2021

Times: 10 am till 2:30 pm (SYD time) 9hrs

Venue: Live Online

Teacher: Mr Mohanned Qassar (Manager of IAMBE, Arabic teacher for 14 years, author of Kitabee 1 & 2 books, and a published journalist)

Charges: $150 early bird (until 10 Jan) Course materials are included

$350 general admission

The course will run with 3 students at least. If the Institute cancels the course, registered students will be offered a full refund.

This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.