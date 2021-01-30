Live Arabic Reading and Writing Course

Sat, 30 Jan 2021, 10 am - Sun, 31 Jan 2021, 2:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (UTC+11)

Tickets here.

If you are looking to study about the Arab World, visit the region, work there or any other target, then learning Arabic is essential. It gives you access to 22 Arabic speaking countries as well as more than a billion people who speak or read the language.

By the end of this short course, you will be able to:

read all the 28 Arabic letters,

write the 28 letters and join them into words,

read any word in Arabic, and

understand the Arab World a bit better and what to do and not to do there.

Course Details:

Dates: Sat 30 Jan -Sun 31 Jan 2021

Times: 10 am till 2:30 pm (SYD time) 9hrs

Venue: Live Online

Teacher: Mr Mohanned Qassar (Manager of IAMBE, Arabic teacher for 14 years, author of Kitabee 1 & 2 books, and a published journalist)

Charges: $150 early bird (until 10 Jan) Course materials are included

$350 general admission

The course will run with 3 students at least. If the Institute cancels the course, registered students will be offered a full refund.