LIVE Concert with Noel Kharman

Date and time: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us for a LIVE concert with Palestinian singer-songwriter Noel Kharman.

Noel Kharman is from a village on the outskirts of Haifa. The 21-year-old became an internet sensation after releasing a mashup cover of Adele’s “Hello” and Fairouz’s “كيفك انت,” which went viral overnight and has received 28 million views. She has since released a number of mashup covers combining Middle Eastern and Western music, creating a unique juxtaposition between two distinct sounds.

Despite the limiting circumstances of belonging to the Palestinian minority in Israel, she has reached 140 million combined plays. And Kharman’s songs have transcended the borders of her small village to reach listeners across the Arab world and now across the globe.

Join us for a free concert with Noel Kharman, as we lift up her music and celebrate the diversity of Palestinian artists. This concert will be live-streamed. You will receive the live-stream information prior to the event.

Donations are welcome: Gifts will be MATCHED up to $6,500 leading up to the concert, and will go towards our Emergency Fund to enable us to stay in business in these uncertain times.