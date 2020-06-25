Live from Aleppo

Date and time: Friday, June 26, 2020, or Saturday, June 27, 2020, 2 to 3 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Select a date and register here.

A tour from different heritage sites of the old city of Aleppo followed by Q&A.

Places of ARcture in collaboration with its members in Aleppo, Syria and other friends associations are offering a real-time live tour from different heritage sites of the old city of Aleppo. After the fighting ended in the old part of the city, a lot of community efforts and initiatives were done to help protect the cultural heritage in a very historical place just like Syria, which witnessed and is still witnessing a lot of wars. One of the architect volunteers and experts will be collaborating to walk in the parts that didn’t have any damage as well as the parts that were restored successfully to tell their stories.

The tour will be livestreamed through the company YouTube Channel and managed by Pro Zoom live meeting room. Questions through YouTube comments will be answered by the architect and the expert during the Q&A session.

Please register your interest in attending by signing up for a FREE ticket. You can also register by contacting us at info@placesofarcture.com.

The YouTube link for the event will be published soon.