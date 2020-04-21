Live from Dubai #StayHome

Time and date: 10 am to 10 pm UTC+4, until April 25, 2020

Dubai Calendar presents “Live From Dubai”

Make the most of your time by enjoying music, culinary sessions, workshops and demonstrations by Dubai’s greatest talents – all from the comfort of your home.

While we #StayHome to protect ourselves and others, the program and livestreaming sessions provide all of Dubai with online entertainment and fun experiences.

Follow @dubai_calendar on Instagram for all the programs, reminders and livestreams.