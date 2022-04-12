Live tour to Casbah, Algiers

Thu, Apr 21, 2022 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (UTC+8)

Tickets for access to one or multiple virtual tours (SG$26.21 – SG$187.50) here.

Culture, religion and history!!

Real-time walking tour streamed live from the Casbah of Algiers

See the beautiful palaces and mosques that dot the area

Gain insights into the region’s cultural and historical influences from the Ottoman period

Casbah is the beating heart and the calmest area in the crowded city of Algiers, known for its special architecture and narrow streets that have seen the passage of many diverse civilisations.

This interactive, live-streamed Online Experience will allow you to join us on a virtual walk down the streets of Casbah and enjoy its vibrant sights and sounds, its handicraft shops, and its many palaces that date back to the Ottoman period.

As we walk along with Nehad our guide, she will help us explore the history of these places and take us back in time to understand how life here once used to be during the French regime in Algeria and way back beyond it.

We will also witness the architectural diversity in the mosques in the area, learn how to tell buildings from various periods apart, and be charmed by all the legends and mysteries that surround this wonderful, memorable place.

Know before you go

This tour involves walking and travelling to different places; at times the mobile network may be intermittent, and the picture may not be clear. However, we will attempt to minimise such disruptions.

Since these are live tours, they may be subject to last-minute cancellation due to inclement weather, Internet disruptions or other unforeseen circumstances.