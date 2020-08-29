Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
music
Morocco
Concert

LIVE! – Transcending Voice Extraordinaire – Leyna Sadki in Concert!

The Media Line Staff
08/29/2020

Date and time: Friday, September 11, 2020, 6:45 pm to Sat, October 31, 2020, 10 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

La Dolce Vita is proud to represent this amazing artist. A singer with a true talent.

The talented Layna Sadki is a truly international singer who can sing in many languages. A heavenly voice extraordinaire echoing great French and Spanish legendary singers. Her style is a real mix of Spanish and French Music. A Moroccan by birth and she was raised in Spain. She represented Morocco in Miss 2018 beauty contest. She was also ranked high in her participation in the Voice Spain reaching its final stages.

Leyna performed in many US concerts since she left Spain. She is currently living in Miami and waiting to prepare her big tours in the US. She is building good connections to perform in the big stages in both the US and Europe.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.