LIVE! – Transcending Voice Extraordinaire – Leyna Sadki in Concert!

Date and time: Friday, September 11, 2020, 6:45 pm to Sat, October 31, 2020, 10 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

La Dolce Vita is proud to represent this amazing artist. A singer with a true talent.

The talented Layna Sadki is a truly international singer who can sing in many languages. A heavenly voice extraordinaire echoing great French and Spanish legendary singers. Her style is a real mix of Spanish and French Music. A Moroccan by birth and she was raised in Spain. She represented Morocco in Miss 2018 beauty contest. She was also ranked high in her participation in the Voice Spain reaching its final stages.

Leyna performed in many US concerts since she left Spain. She is currently living in Miami and waiting to prepare her big tours in the US. She is building good connections to perform in the big stages in both the US and Europe.