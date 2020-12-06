Liverpool Friends of Yemen: Vigil for Peace in Yemen
Wed, Dec 9, 2020, 6 to 7 PM GMT
Register here.
Liverpool Friends of Yemen will be holding a digital vigil for peace in Yemen on Wednesday 9 December 2020.
Speakers and performers include:
- Lisa Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan and Shadow Foreign Secretary
- Paula Barker, Labour MP for Liverpool, Wavertree
- Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool, Riverside
- Saba Ahmed
- Najib Alhakimi
- Amina Atiq
- David Harrison
- Adam Kelwick
- Sally Theobald
- Taher Qassim MBE
The event will be held on Zoom and streamed live on Liverpool Friends of Yemen’s Facebook page.
Zoom details will be sent to registered attendees in advance.