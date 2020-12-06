You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Liverpool Friends of Yemen: Vigil for Peace in Yemen
Mideast Streets
YEMEN
peace

Liverpool Friends of Yemen: Vigil for Peace in Yemen

The Media Line Staff
12/06/2020

Wed, Dec 9, 2020, 6 to 7 PM GMT

Register here.

Liverpool Friends of Yemen will be holding a digital vigil for peace in Yemen on Wednesday 9 December 2020.

Speakers and performers include:

  • Lisa Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan and Shadow Foreign Secretary
  • Paula Barker, Labour MP for Liverpool, Wavertree
  • Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool, Riverside
  • Saba Ahmed
  • Najib Alhakimi
  • Amina Atiq
  • David Harrison
  • Adam Kelwick
  • Sally Theobald
  • Taher Qassim MBE

The event will be held on Zoom and streamed live on Liverpool Friends of Yemen’s Facebook page.

Zoom details will be sent to registered attendees in advance.

