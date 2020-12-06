Liverpool Friends of Yemen: Vigil for Peace in Yemen

Wed, Dec 9, 2020, 6 to 7 PM GMT

Register here.

Liverpool Friends of Yemen will be holding a digital vigil for peace in Yemen on Wednesday 9 December 2020.

Speakers and performers include:

Lisa Nandy, Labour MP for Wigan and Shadow Foreign Secretary

Paula Barker, Labour MP for Liverpool, Wavertree

Kim Johnson, Labour MP for Liverpool, Riverside

Saba Ahmed

Najib Alhakimi

Amina Atiq

David Harrison

Adam Kelwick

Sally Theobald

Taher Qassim MBE

The event will be held on Zoom and streamed live on Liverpool Friends of Yemen’s Facebook page.

Zoom details will be sent to registered attendees in advance.