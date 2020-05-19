Livestream Jerusalem Day Yonina Concert

Date and time: May 21 at 9 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (25 shekels) here.

Join us for songs and stories celebrating the liberation of Jerusalem, streaming live from our studio.

About us: “Yonina” (a combination of our names – Yoni and Nina Tokayer) began from the moment we met, on a beautiful balcony in Tzfat, Israel. We had both been pursuing music our entire lives, and once we met we began dreaming about making music together. We are an Israeli-American musical duo who first started sharing our music through weekly home videos posted to social media. Since we first began posting our videos in 2016, our music has reached millions of viewers, with the record being our cover of “One Day” which had over 40 million views from around the globe.

In September 2017, we released our debut album, “Emet Pshuta” (Simple Truth), with original hit songs like “Ahava,” “Rega Mechuvan,” “Seriously” and “Shir Shel Boker.” For the past three years, we’ve been performing throughout Israel, the US and Europe, in both large-scale concerts and private events. Currently, we’re working on our second album and continuing to write & record music, perform and produce music videos.

We’ve been married for four years and have two sweet children – Ashira (3) and Achiya Yehuda (1) – who make guest appearances in our videos. We live in the rural city of Pardes Hanna in northern Israel.