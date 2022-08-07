The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

LIVESTREAM: R.F. Kuang in conversation with Saara El-Arifi – Piccadilly
LIVESTREAM: R.F. Kuang in conversation with Saara El-Arifi – Piccadilly

The Media Line Staff
08/07/2022

Starts on Mon, 29 Aug 2022 18:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£5- £20) here.

Please note, tickets purchased via this page are for the livestream (online view) only.

About this event

Join R.F. Kuang, the New York Times bestselling author of The Poppy War, as she celebrates the publication of a new dark academic fantasy Babel. One of the leading lights in the visceral grimdark fantasy genre, Kuang’s stunningly wrought novel is a compulsive dystopia about the power of language and the evils of authoritarianism, represented by the looming titular tower of translation. R.F. Kuang will be in conversation with fellow author Saara El-Arifi.

Rebecca F. Kuang is a Marshall Scholar, Chinese-English translator, and the Astounding Award-winning and the Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and World Fantasy Award nominated author of the Poppy War trilogy. Her work has won the Crawford Award and the Compton Crook Award for Best First Novel. She has an MPhil in Chinese Studies from Cambridge and an MSc in Contemporary Chinese Studies from Oxford; she is now pursuing a PhD in East Asian Languages and Literatures at Yale.

Saara El-Arifi’s heritage is intrinsically linked to the themes she explores in her writing. She was raised in the Middle East until her formative years, when her family swapped the Abu Dhabi desert for the English Peak District hills. The Final Strife is Saara El-Arifi’s debut novel, the first part of a trilogy inspired by Ghanaian folklore and Arabian myths.

Please note that your ticket will be valid for the livestream only. All livestream ticketholders will receive an access link the week before the event.

The Book & Ticket bundle will include a copy of Babel. The Book & Ticket option for this event is valid for UK postage only, please do not select this option if you cannot provide a full valid UK postal address as you will not receive a book and may still be charged. Books will be posted after the event.

