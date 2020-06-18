Date and time: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 7 to 8 pm Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Join us for Local Brews + Global Views with Tyler Braun of Canadian Lutheran World Relief.

What happens when you invite students and teachers to create their own projects addressing needs for support, good hygiene, or issues like gender-based violence in schools? Join us to learn how Canadian Lutheran World Relief partners with schools in Jordan to meet needs beyond pencils and books, and create a welcoming and supportive learning environment with room for both girls and boys to thrive.

We encourage questions and conversation as we explore how these powerful, school-based initiatives help both girls and boys feel safe in school and flourish as they learn.

Join us online for another “from home” edition of Local Brews + Global Views, as we discuss the importance of community-led responses to education challenges in the Middle East.

Bring your own coffee as Tyler leads this important discussion and shares what Canadian Lutheran World Relief learned over the course of this project.

We will be using Zoom to share this event online, and participants will receive a link by email after registering. Need to join by phone instead? Register and you’ll receive the phone-in information.

Speaker Bio: Tyler Braun has been a Program Manager at Canadian Lutheran World Relief for over three years and has worked in a variety of community and international development roles over the last 10 years. Much of Tyler’s work has focused on creative approaches to education. This work has included everything from working as an Education Advisor in Lao P.D.R. supporting small-holder farmers to better understand and act on their land rights, to working with University students in Canada who struggle with traditional approaches to learning. Tyler has degrees in Communications and Human Rights from McGill and Carleton Universities.